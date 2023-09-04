BUNKER JOBS: Integr8 Fuels Seeks Trader in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday September 4, 2023

Marine fuels procurement firm Integr8 Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in shipping or commodities, as well as the capability and drive to work in a fast-paced sales environment, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Understand the information sharing between Agent, Supplier, Customer and Surveyors
  • Assist in managing internal and external web portals to keep the status of live operations up to date
  • Assist various operations desks and perform physical bunker deliveries
  • Assist the Claims department and escalate incidents to the responsible trader
  • Gain an overview about vessel operations and voyage planning
  • Gain understanding of variables affecting TCE of vessels
  • Develop stakeholder management skills and learn how to communicate with vessel masters, shipping agents, port captains, charterers, surveyors, etc
  • Conduct market research to identify and contact prospective new/potential customers
  • Market Integr8 and its products to customers
  • Increase the customer engagement and build your own customer portfolio
  • Learn about bunker contract terms (GTCs, bunker specifications, claims and liabilities)
  • Understand the process chain of dispute resolution and mitigating measures
  • Grow market knowledge and understanding to perfect your pitch and customer communications
  • Undergo compliance training
  • Business development
  • Develop a healthy sales pipeline
  • Develop your personal approach to sales and trading

