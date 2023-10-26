Seaside LNG Takes Delivery of New Bunkering Vessel for Gulf of Mexico

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship has 5,500 m3 of LNG capacity, and will be used in the Gulf of Mexico. Image Credit: Seaside LNG

Seaside LNG has taken delivery of a new delivery vessel for LNG bunkering in the Gulf of Mexico.

The firm christened the LNG bunker barge Clean Everglades at the Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding facility on Tuesday, the company said in a statement on its website.

The ship has 5,500 m3 of LNG capacity, and will be used in the Gulf of Mexico.

"Polaris New Energy is excited to continue to expand the LNG bunkering infrastructure in the United States" Tim Casey, CEO of Seaside LNG, said in the statement.

"The delivery of the Clean Everglades gives us the ability to expand our LNG bunkering business to the Gulf of Mexico.

"Partnering with the talented and professional staff at Fincantieri has produced a second exceptional vessel."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.