New York's First Battery-Hybrid Ferry Coming in 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new ferry will begin transporting passengers to Governors Island in summer of 2024. Image Credit: City of New York / Elliot Bay Design Group

The US city of New York is set to get its first hybrid-electric ferry in 2024.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Trust for Governors Island President and CEO Clare Newman recently unveiled the vessel that will provide public transportation within New York Harbor.

Initially, the ferry will switch between battery-only power and battery-assisted hybrid with diesel backup. This will reduce carbon dioxide emissions around 600 tons annually, the City said, without expressing the reduction in percentage terms.

Eventually it is planned for a rapid vessel charging installation to be constructed that will enable the ferry to operate entirely with zero-emission battery-only propulsion.

Until May 25, 2023, all New Yorkers can suggest a name for the ferry via the Governors Island website.

The new ferry will begin transporting passengers to Governors Island in summer of 2024.

"The next generation deserves a green city and a vibrant Governors Island, and this first-of-its-kind ferry will help us deliver both," said Mayor Adams.

While battery propulsion is not currently viable for the majority of the world's ocean going fleet, vessels plying short-sea shipping routes are increasingly swapping their traditional bunkers for batteries.

In 2021, Interferry CEO, Mike Corrigan, said electrification was a goal of the global ferry sector as a whole.