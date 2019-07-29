Tankers Detained at Freeport, Bahamas

Two ships have been arrested in the Bahamanian port of Freeport in a dispute over payments for bunker fuel.

The ships are controlled by Italian shipping company PB Tankers, according to press reports in the Italian media.

The situation is separate from, and not linked, to the company's earlier difficulties related to US-imposed sanctions. The company was removed from the US sanctions list earlier this month.

Attempts by Ship & Bunker to contact the parties concerned had proved unsuccessful at the time of going to press.