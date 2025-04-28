Victrol Adds New MFM-Equipped Barge to Boost ARA Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker barge has a carrying capacity of 6,400 mt. Image Credit: Victrol

Antwerp-based barge operator Victrol has added a new tanker barge to its fleet after it completed its sea trials last week.

The MTS Havana is fitted with a bunker boom and a mass flow meter (MFM) system, Victrol said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The barge has a carrying capacity of 6,400 mt and will be deployed across the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) hub and the Rhine region.

The use of MFMs for bunker deliveries is set to become mandatory at the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges for barges over 300 GT from the beginning of 2026.

MFMs provide a more accurate and reliable method of measuring fuel deliveries compared to traditional tank soundings, which rely on manual measurements and are vulnerable to errors and manipulation.

“We want to thank owner Petro Shipping SCA for their trust and we look forward operating their newest addition,” Victrol said.