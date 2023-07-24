IMO SG Elect to Take Helm at Critical Time for Industry

by Julian Macqueen, Senior Editor, Ship & Bunker

Nicolas Vukelja. Image Credit: Nicolas Vukelja

Panamanian citizen, naval architect and International Maritime Organisation stalwart Arsenio Domínguez will be the organisation's next secretary general taking over from Kitack Lim from January.

Former International Bunkering Industry Association board member Nicolas Vukelja Duque has welcomed his fellow Panamanian's election to one of shipping's most prestigious positions.

"Panamanians are proud to have a Panamanian citizen and engineer as the IMO's new leader," Vukelja told Ship & Bunker.

"I congratulate the joint efforts by Panama's ministry of foreign affairs, embassies and diplomats in Europe in their support of Dominguez´s appointment and especially the Panama Maritime Authority's administrator, Noriel Araúz," he added.

Vukelja said that Dominguez has always been active in the PMA and with the country's local chambers of commerce.

"Dominguez's election comes at a critical moment for the bunker industry," according to Vukelja. "His knowledge of the shipping and bunkering industry should help to steady the sector in a time of energy transition."

Panama's importance in the maritime world is underpinned by the Panama Canal which oversees over 10,000 vessels transits a year.

Panama is also a top ten country for bunkering ports with a 4.5 million metric tonne local bunker market.

Around a fifth of vessels transiting the Panama Canal bunker in Panama.

Vukelja served two terms on IBIA's board.