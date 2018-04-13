Bahamas Eyes LNG Bunkering Opportunity

Bahamas' Nassau: cruise destination (file image/pixabay)

Caribbean island state the Bahamas has set its sights on securing an liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering facility at Nassau port.

The chance to boost the port's competitiveness emerged with three companies, oil major Shell, Arawak Port Development Company (APD) and New Fortress Energy, winning the bid for the Bahamas power and light generation contract.

APD chief executive Michael Maura was quoted by local news provider the Tribune as saying that the Bahamas needed to grab the opportunity ahead of other Caribbean ports.

"We would like to be able to ramp up the review of this bunkering opportunity. This is a Bahamian opportunity, and we want to make sure the Bahamas wins the race and gets out ahead of competitors looking to build LNG bunkering terminals as I speak."

The proposed LNG bunkering facility would be aimed at cruise ships and primarily serve vessels docked at Prince George wharf.