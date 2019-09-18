Capsized Car Carrier Being Debunkered

Capsized car carrier. Image Credit: YouTube / Georgia Department of Natural Resources

South Korean car carrier, Golden Ray, that capsized off the coast of Georgia off the US East Cast last week, is being partially debunkered.

All leaks on the vessel are said to have been contained, and select tanks will now be drained, local media reports.

Tanks that may change the stability of the ship will be left alone.

There is understood to be at least 300,000 gallons of fuel on the ship.

So far there have been no reports of environmental damage.