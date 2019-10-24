SEA\LNG Adds New Member

FortisBC vice-president of external relations and market development Doug Stout (left) with SEA\LNG Chairman Peter Keller (right). Image Credit: SEA\LNG

Canada's FortisBC has joined LNG bunker advocate group SEA\LNG.

FortisBC is already active in the LNG bunkering space and operates an ex-truck LNG bunker supply service in the port of Vancouver.

The firm also owns and operates two LNG facilities on Canada's west coast; its Tilbury LNG facility that began operations in 1971, and it’s Mount Hayes facility on Vancouver Island that launched operations in 2011.

In conjunction with Canada's province of British Columbia (BC) and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, the nat gas supplier is also looking to establish the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering service on the West Coast of North America.

"We’re pleased to welcome FortisBC to the SEA\LNG coalition. Our North American member network grows as the appetite for LNG as marine fuel expands across the globe," said Peter Keller, Chairman, SEA\LNG.