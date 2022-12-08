Argentina Sees 2% Drop in Q3 VLSFO Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Argentina's VLSFO sales remain about a third higher than in the pre-COVID era. File Image / Pixabay

Argentina saw a modest decline in its VLSFO sales in the third quarter, but volumes remained significantly higher than pre-COVID levels.

The country's total VLSFO sales stood at 323,266 mt in the three months to September 30, price reporting agency Argus Media reported this week, citing data from the country's Petroleum and Gas Institute.

The figure was down by 2% from the third quarter of 2021, but still up by 31% from the same period of 2019.

This year's decline may have been caused by low water levels in the Parana river slowing agricultural commodity exports from Argentina, according to the report.

The average delivered VLSFO price at Buenos Aires was $839/mt in the third quarter, according to Ship & Bunker data, up by46.3% on the year.