Hartree Marine Marks Successful Launch of its Third Physical Bunker Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new operation covers supply in Philadelphia and along the Delaware River. File Image / Pixabay

Hartree Marine has marked the successful launch of its third physical bunker supply location.

The new operation covers supply in Philadelphia and along the Delaware River.

Since the start of operations in November last year, the firm says it has now completed more than 150 deliveries.

The firm is supplying both VLSFO and MGO, and has three barges with capacity up to 5,700 mt per delivery.

Depending on location, bunkering can take place during cargo operations.

Hartree Marine, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP, is a relative newcomer in the market having entered the marine fuels space in 2021.

Its other physical supply locations include Offshore U.S. Gulf, and a New York and New Jersey operation that it launched in April 2022.

