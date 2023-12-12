BUNKER JOBS: Norvic Shipping Seeks Bunker Manager in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Houston office. Image Credit: Norvic Shipping

Shipping firm Norvic Shipping is seeking to hire a bunker manager in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in the bunker industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Procurement: Develop and execute effective bunker fuel procurement strategies in alignment with operational goals of the company. Ensure a secure and reliable supply chain for bunker fuel and evaluate market trends, negotiate contracts with suppliers, and optimize procurement costs.

Operational Management: Oversee the end-to-end bunkering process, including scheduling, coordination, and delivery.

Regulatory Compliance: Stay informed about international and local regulations affecting bunkering activities, develop and implement procedures to ensure compliance with environmental, safety, and other relevant standards.

Vendor Management: Build and maintain strong relationships with bunker fuel suppliers, negotiate contracts, monitor supplier performance, and identify opportunities for cost savings and evaluate and reference tracking to onboard new physical suppliers as necessary.

Data Analysis and Reporting: Utilize data analysis tools to monitor and report on key performance indicators, generate regular reports on bunker consumption, costs, and operational efficiency, identify areas for improvement and implement corrective actions.

For more information, click here.