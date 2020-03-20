Houston Terminals Reopen After Coronavirus Shutdown

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container operations at Houston are returning to normal on Friday. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Two container terminals at the port of Houston have repoened Friday after a shutdown caused by an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Houston's Barbours Cut and Bayport container terminals suspended operations Thursday while the port authority investigated the situation.

The employee's contact with others was "fairly limited," and all those he was in direct contact with for the previous two days are now self-isolating, the port authority said in a statement on its website.

"All decisions on vessel schedules, demurrage, and all others will be determined as soon as possible," the organisation said.

"Port Houston is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide updates as warranted if this situation changes."