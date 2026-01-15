Motive Energy to Power Curtin Maritime's Electric Tugboats at Los Angeles

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rendering of charging deployment at Port of Los Angeles. Image Credit: Motive Energy

Motive Energy has been chosen by US-based marine solutions firm Curtin Maritime to build the main charging system for its future fleet of electric tugboats at the Port of Los Angeles.

The installation will include four 1-megawatt chargers designed for the fast turnaround and heavy-duty demands of tugboat operations, Motive Energy said in a press release on Monday.

It will also include a 10-MWh battery system to help manage power demand and improve reliability.

The equipment will be installed on a barge connected to shore power, with plans to add solar generation later, subject to port approval.

"This deployment shows what it takes to keep electric tugboats running in real-time port conditions," Jeffrey Rome, Executive Vice President at Motive Energy, said.

The project is one of the first large-scale charging systems built specifically for commercial marine operations in the US.

Electric-powered vessels are becoming increasingly popular in shipping.

However, they are currently mostly limited to short-sea routes where charging is more accessible. The industry has yet to see the technological advancement required to power large ships over longer distances.