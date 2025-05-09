Norden Lifts Biofuel for the First Time in the US

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm bunkered B24-VLSFO at the Port of Houston in Texas.

Shipping firm Norden has carried out its first-ever biofuel voyage out of the US in collaboration with renewable energy producer Albioma.

Norden's vessel has bunkered ISCC-certified B24-VLSFO biofuel blend at the Port of Houston in Texas, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The biofuel was taken bunkered before the vessel proceeded to load 30,000 mt of wood pellets in Mobile, Alabama.

The fuel was then used for the voyage to Réunion Island, a French overseas department in the Indian Ocean, where the cargo was discharged on behalf of Albioma.

The B24 blend was made up of 76% VLSFO and 24% biofuel. The firm has not shared details of the supplier.

Norden has been using biofuels since 2018 to help reduce supply chain emissions for its customers. The company has also invested in the sector, including acquiring a minority stake in biofuel firm Mash Makes.

"Until now, we have not been able to source biofuel in the US, living up to NORDEN's high standards, Mikkel Marconi, Commercial Lead Biofuel at Norden.

"With a new bunker collaboration, we are now able to further accelerate our ambition to lower our customers' supply chain emissions in the here and now in a new region."