First All-Electric Harbour Tug in US Enters Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Crowley's battery-powered tug the eWolf was christened at the Port of San Diego this week. Image Credit: ABB

The first all-electric harbour tug in the US entered service this week.

Crowley's battery-powered tug the eWolf was christened at the Port of San Diego this week, engineering firm ABB said in an emailed statement.

ABB supplied the electric propulsion system for the new ship.

The ship's 6.2 MWH energy storage system allows it to complete a full day of work on a single charge, and the ship will replace a tug consuming more than 30,000 gallons/year of diesel.

"The eWolf's ground-breaking design and innovative technology is a milestone for the entire maritime industry, showing that high performance and zero-emissions can serve ship operators' modern supply chain needs," Cole Van Gundy, vice president of engineering services at Crowley, said in the statement.

"The first all-electric ship assist tug was achieved through collaboration that spanned across the industry and government sectors, showing the power of public-private partnerships to produce the advances that will lead the cleaner, more powerful future in maritime."