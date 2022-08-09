West Indies Petroleum Subsidiary to Market Castrol Marine Lubricants in Jamaica

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies recently signed the deal at the BP/Castrol office in Houston. Image Credit: West Indies Petroleum

West Indies Petroleum subsidiary Island Lubes Distributors has been selected to market Castrol's marine lubricants in Jamaica.

Castrol's global marine and energy division has selected Island Lubes Distributors to market its lubricants in the marine and power generation sectors in Jamaica for the next three years, West Indies Petroleum said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The two companies recently signed the deal at the BP/Castrol office in Houston.

"WIPL and Island Lubes welcome the agreement and are excited about our relationship with Castrol as we continue to play a leading role in the distribution of products which are key to the good functioning of critical sectors in the region," the company said in the statement.

"WIPL views the agreement between Island Lubes and Castrol as an important strategic move which complements our core business of ship bunkering.

"The agreement will position our customers towards continuing to access outstanding service along with superior Castrol products."