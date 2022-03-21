Battery-Power Focus for Jones Act Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fleetzero: power packs for ships. File Image / Pixabay

Using swappable batteries to reduce ship carbon dioxide emissions is a proposal from US company Fleetzero.

While battery powered vessels are not new in the sustainable shipping space, Fleetzero's idea is focused on domestic shipping regulated in the US under the Jones act.

Building smaller ships with power situated in containerized batteries that can be exchanged for fully charged units at port would greatly reduce shipping emissions, the firm's founders, Steven Henderson and Mike Carter, have said according to start up news provider Cleantechnica.

"Unlike large container ships, our vessels are economical to build in domestic shipyards, allowing us to serve in regulated markets where ships must be built in the country they're traveling within," the company is quoted as saying.

Central to Fleetzero's offer is 2-megawatt-hour, lithium iron phosphate battery.

The company has raised start up capital is aiming to trial the batteries on a 300-ft ship.