O'Rourke Petroleum Acquires J.A.M. Distributing Marine Fuel Assets in U.S. Gulf Coast

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The acqusition will grow Houston-based O'Rourke's footprint in the U.S. Gulf Coast. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Houston-based fuel distributor O'Rourke Petroleum has acquired the marine fuel assets of J.A.M. Distributing Company, the company said Tuesday.

J.A.M. has been a physical supplier of marine fuels and lubricants since 1982, according to its website, and is active in the ports of Houston, Galveston, Texas City, Beaumont, Port Arthur, Freeport, TX and Lake Charles, LA.

O'Rourke's acquisition takes its storage capacity from 90,000 barrels to 150,000 barrels, it said.