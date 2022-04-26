San Francisco: Hydrogen-Fuelled Ferry Service Starts in June

by Ship & Bunker News Team

San Francisco Bay. File Image / Pixabay.

A hydrogen-powered ferry is expected to start operating in the San Francisco Bay in June.

The project has been developed by two US firms, Switch Maritime and All American Marine.

According to Switch, the ferry is the first to use gaseous hydrogen in a fuel cell in lieu of burning liquid hydrogen in an internal combustion engine, price reporting agency SP Global has said.

The vessel which runs on 360 kW of hydrogen fuel cells with a 246 kg storage tank capacity, will operate between the ports of San Francisco and Oakland.

Marine Fuels firm World Fuel Services is to supply the ferry with hydrogen.