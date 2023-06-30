GAC Widens Alternative Fuels Scope With Clean Energy Solutions Appointment

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lindquist has been appointed clean energy solutions manager in Stamford as of this month. Image Credit: John Lindquist / LinkedIn

Shipping, logistics and marine fuels firm GAC Group has appointed a clean energy solutions executive, tasked with taking on a wider range of alternative bunker fuels and other decarbonisation services.

John Lindquist has been appointed clean energy solutions manager in Stamford as of this month, he told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

Lindquist was previously head of LNG bunkering in Houston at the company's marine fuels unit, GAC Bunker Fuels. He retains his LNG brief, but will from now on be looking at decarbonisation more widely, and the new role will bring together GAC Bunker Fuels, GAC North America and GAC Energy.

"We have been ramping up discussions with suppliers of alternative fuels and am responding to questions from GAC's principals around the world," he told Ship & Bunker.

"We want to actively support their desire to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations.

"LNG is still the dominant solution and offers a good pathway with biogas.

"We'd like to see more development of green methanol from renewable sources, and swapping batteries could work well for smaller / coastwise vessels.

"We are also very involved in the burgeoning offshore wind industry with our local offices on the US East Coast, so that's an area of growth where GAC is providing expertise that's translatable from our experience in the North Sea."

GAC is seeking to stop selling conventional bunker fuels by 2030 as it moves on to lower-carbon options for the shipping industry.