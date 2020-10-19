Praxis Energy Agents Says Houston Office Still Open

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Praxis Energy Agents says Houston office is open. File Image / Pixabay

Praxis Energy Agents Houston says its office is still open and the company is operating, contrary to reports suggesting otherwise.

"We are definitely open and operating on all cylinders," Gilbert Jimenez III, Senior Fuel Trader at Praxis in Houston told Ship & Bunker today.

"We only closed the office after it was mandatory back in July. We have been here since then."

The clarification comes after court documents filed in New York last week relating to an ongoing bunker dispute suggested Singapore-based Platina Bulk Carriers has been unable to serve legal papers to the firm as Praxis' offices have been empty.

"We have been open for over 23 years and just like any company, especially in bunkering, we all go through growing pains," Jimenez added.