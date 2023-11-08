BUNKER JOBS: Royal Caribbean Seeks Fuel Buyer in Miami

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Miami office. Image Credit: Royal Caribbean

Cruise firm Royal Caribbean is seeking to hire a fuel buyer in Miami.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of procurement experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Monitor daily operations of 100+ deliveries per week yielding $1B+ in direct spend to ensure bunker strategy assigned to each vessel is optimized by utilizing competitive supplier contracts. Provides recommendations and analysis of proposed cost savings solutions for customer and management selection

Initiates the delivery process for 4,000-5,000 orders per year by submitting nominations basis recommendations on price, availability, transportation and delivery schedule. The Buyer III will have the authority to bind the company to a contract or deal

Liaises with shipboard and/or Shoreside personnel, suppliers and logistics to ensure proper ordering and timely delivery of good and services to operational vessels or projects without interruption

Tactical bunker procurement contributor for all RCG brands (+50 ships worldwide: RCI, CEL, SSC, TUI) requiring email and phone monitoring extensively after hours coverage)

Assist with recording and tracking compliant supplier and vessel KPIs that will maintain or ensure operational excellence. Responsible for researching and resolving issues including delivery failures, delivery discrepancies and invoices in disputes

Monitors supplier performance to ensure consistent service, high quality and low costs of goods/services, and addresses deviations with management

Work with VPS lab to interpret bunker analysis as an assurance that ISO 8217 and SOLAS quality parameters are met or make a recommendation on further steps based on quality deviations (debunkering, quality claim, regulatory exception), and file detailed claims with supplier as needed

Progressively develop bunker industry knowledge to allow RCG to procure in various locations while assessing risk/reward of each bunker opportunity

May travel to visit ships, suppliers or project site for loadings, audits, etc

Responsible for meeting with customers regularly to provide status updates on open orders

Duties assigned by their supervisor or management

For more information, click here.