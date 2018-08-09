LQM Expands with Purchase of Ches Bunker Services

LQM CEO, Morten Eggert. Image Credit: LQM

LQM Petroleum Services, LLC today announced the purchase of Bunker Brokerage, Ches Bunker Services, LLC. (USA).

"The purchase of Bunker Brokerage Ches Bunker Services only reinforces our already strong brokerage presence in the Texas and US Gulf region," said LQM CEO, Morten Eggert.

"The staff at Ches have more than 30 years of experience on the supply and brokerage side of the bunker business."

Eggert added that LQM is expanding to a new office in Texas "to accommodate their growing staff requirements heading into 2020."