BUNKER JOBS: Sing Fuels Seeks Trader in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sing Fuels is based in Singapore. Image Credit: Sing Fuels

Global marine fuels trading firm Sing Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader or senior bunker trader in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree or equivalent in shipping and previous experience within an international bunker trading company, it said in a job advertisement on its website on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities and requirements for the role:

You will act as a solution provider for your client base arranging global supply solutions with existing and potential clients

You are expected to have an existing client base within US market where you sell based on personal relationships and ensure continued patronage from both customers and local suppliers

Have a sound understanding of the International Bunker business (Ports / Suppliers / Owners / Charterers / Regulations)

Developing new business is a key part of the role and so you will be someone who has a keen interest in the Marine industry and is able to carry out analysis and monitor demands around the world

You must continually research the market and look for new opportunities to expand the business by enrolling an action plan

You will keep up to date with market and industry changes and trends as well as global regulatory changes

You will regard cold canvassing as a part of your working day, be a goal oriented individual

You are a team player with strong ambition and self-drive

Daily duties will include active brokering / trading on behalf of clients ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client

You will be required to prepare and process quotations, sales enquiries, sales confirmation, and prepare contracts

You will also be required to monitor customers' payments and ensure late payments are chased

In the event of any disagreements or claims, you will be required to manage any claims arising and assist with legal actions involving customers or suppliers

You may have to work outside of normal working hours and so a degree of flexibility is an advantage

You will be managing your own P/L

For more information, click here.