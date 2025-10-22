Seaspan Energy, Anew Climate Make First Loading Under LA Bio-LNG Partnership

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Drone photo of the Seaspan Lions vessel taken in Vancouver. Image Credit: Seaspan Energy

Canada's Seaspan Energy has joined forces with climate solutions firm Anew Climate on bio-LNG bunkering at the Port of Long Beach.

The two firms recently completed their first loading of bio-LNG with a carbon intensity of 7.74 gCO2e/MJ at Long Beach, Anew Climate said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The LNG was sourced from a Morrow Energy facility.

The move follows the two firms signing a deal in August under which Anew Climate provides Seaspan with International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) RNG, and helps them with ISCC certification via pre-audit support required for Seaspan's ISCC certification.

"This pilot is just the beginning,” Harly Penner, president of Seaspan Energy, said in the statement.

"We’re proud to collaborate with Anew Climate to forge a new path for lower-carbon marine fuel.

"Together, we’re demonstrating that sustainability and performance can go hand in hand.”