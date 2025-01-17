Cruise Firm NCLH Hires Energy Strategy and Decarbonisation VP

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tuteja previously worked for Royal Caribbean Group since February 2016. Image Credit: Anshul Tuteja / LinkedIn

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd has hired a vice president for energy strategy and decarbonisation.

Miami-based Anshul Tuteja has taken on the role of vice president for energy strategy and decarbonisation at NCLH as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Tuteja previously worked for Royal Caribbean Group from February 2016 to April of last year, serving most recently as associate vice president for fleet optimisation and global marine operations.

He had earlier worked for AP Moller-Maersk from 2011 to 2016 and for Anglo-Eastern from 2003 to 2008.

"The maritime industry is at a critical inflection point, where innovation, regulation, and collaboration must come together to shape a cleaner, more efficient future," Tuteja said.

"At NCLH, we are committed to advancing energy efficiency and decarbonization efforts through our Sail and Sustain program.

"These initiatives not only align with our environmental goals but also contribute to a more sustainable cruise industry."