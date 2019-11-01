Bunker Jobs: Sales and Marketing Associate, Houston / Europe

GCC Bunkers (GCC) is looking to hire an experienced Sales & Marketing Associate based in Houston or in Europe.

The Sales & Marketing Representative requires 3-5 years minimum of direct sales experience to the global bunker buying community.

The position reports directly to the Commercial Director in support of GCC's sales, trading and supply chain activities. This position will also serve as the back-up for other members of the Sales team.

To apply, please email your interest to:

Zach Stansbury: zstansbury@gccbunkers.com

Keith Richardson: krichardson@gccbunkers.com

About GCC Bunkers

GCC Bunkers is a physical supplier of marine fuel in the Houston/Galveston area, and is primarily focused on the supply of low sulfur fuels.

www.gulfcoastcommodities.com