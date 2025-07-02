Chilean Supplier Copec Renews Five-Year Contract for Bunker Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker vessel BT Don Pancho will continue to serve in Copec’s bunkering fleet under a renewed five-year agreement. Image Credit: CMC

Chilean marine fuel supplier Copec Marine Fuels has renewed its agreement with Compañía Marítima Chilena (CMC) to operate the bunker vessel BT Don Pancho for another five years.

The tanker will continue to supply Copec's customers with marine fuels, Ignacio López Pérez, bunker sales manager at Copec, said in a LinkedIn post.

The firm supplies VLSFO and LSMGO at various ports across Chile, with deliveries via trucks, barge and ex-pipe.

"The operation will continue for another five years, strengthening our business relationship and reaffirming the quality of service we deliver every day," CMC said.

"With over 20 years of experience, the vessel remains a benchmark for competitive, reliable, and safe operations."

Copec also operates two more bunker vessels.