Amogy Aiming to Launch World's First Ammonia-Powered, Zero-Emission Ship in 2023

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project will see the retrofitting of a 1957-built tugboat. Image Credit: Amogy Inc.

New York-based Amogy Inc., today said it aiming to launch the world's first ammonia-powered, zero-emission ship later this year.

The project will see the retrofitting of a 1957-built tugboat that currently uses diesel generators and electric motors, with Amogy's ammonia-to-power system.

The ammonia-to-power system feeds liquid ammonia into a hybrid fuel cell system, which powers the electric motors for zero-carbon shipping.

Green ammonia for the demonstration - that is, ammonia that has zero 'well to wake' greenhouse gas emissions - will be provided by Yara Clean Ammonia (YCA).

As a zero carbon energy carrier, ammonia is eyed as playing a key role in the future marine fuel mix as the industry looks to slash its emissions footprint.

Vessels using a number of other candidate replacements to traditional oil-based bunkers, such as LNG and methanol, are already in service.