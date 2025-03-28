BUNKER JOBS: Royal Caribbean Seeks Fuel Finance Director in Miami

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least ten years of experience, including three to four years in a senior leadership role. Image Credit: Royal Caribbean Group

Cruise firm Royal Caribbean Group is seeking to hire a fuel finance director in Miami.

The company is looking for candidates with at least ten years of experience, including three to four years in a senior leadership role, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

"In this position, you would be responsible for all forecast and analysis regarding Fuel Consumption, Fuel Expense and Hedging plans," the company said in the advertisement.

"You would monitor global energy markets, maintain short term and long-range fuel expense models, provide weekly updates to the CFO, GMO Leaders, Corporate Planning and Brand Finance Leaders on projected fuel expense and value of fuel hedge portfolio."

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.