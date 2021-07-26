Port of Galveston Mulls Shore Power Investment

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Galveston may soon have shore power facilities for visiting ships. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Galveston in the US Gulf is studying the potential benefits of installing shore power facilities for vessels calling there.

The port authority is conducting a cost-benefit analysis of the technology in conjunction with Texas A&M University, it said in a statement on its website last week. The study will examine the cost of the infrastructure, estimated demand over a five to ten-year period and how the project could be financed.

Separately the port is working with cruise line Royal Caribbean on a feasibility study over providing shore power facilities at its new cruise terminal, due to open next year.

Shore power facilities allow ships visiting a port to connect to the land-based power grid rather than continuing to burn bunker fuel. If the electricity supplied comes from renewable capacity, this cuts overall emissions for a voyage.