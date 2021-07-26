Port of Galveston Mulls Shore Power Investment

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday July 26, 2021

The Port of Galveston in the US Gulf is studying the potential benefits of installing shore power facilities for vessels calling there.

The port authority is conducting a cost-benefit analysis of the technology in conjunction with Texas A&M University, it said in a statement on its website last week. The study will examine the cost of the infrastructure, estimated demand over a five to ten-year period and how the project could be financed.

Separately the port is working with cruise line Royal Caribbean on a feasibility study over providing shore power facilities at its new cruise terminal, due to open next year.

Shore power facilities allow ships visiting a port to connect to the land-based power grid rather than continuing to burn bunker fuel. If the electricity supplied comes from renewable capacity, this cuts overall emissions for a voyage.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com