New Monjasa Tanker Completes First Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MT Stenheim supplied a Teekay tanker with marine fuels in the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area earlier this week. Image Credit: Monjasa

The newest addition to global bunker supplier Monjasa's fleet has completed its first supply operation for the company in the US Gulf.

The MT Stenheim supplied a Teekay tanker with marine fuels in the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area earlier this week, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The delivery vessel had loaded almost 16,000 mt of VLSFO, MGO and HSFO from the BOSTCO terminal in the Houston Ship Channel on November 10.

The company announced the arrival of the tanker into its fleet at the end of October.

The ship adds to its three barges in the Greater Houston area previously delivering 35,000-40,000 mt/month of marine fuels.

"Matching supply and demand in a new market is no easy task and we are thankful for the support we are receiving from across the Americas – but also from customers working with our 14 sister offices around the world," Anastasios Manalis, Americas trading manager at Monjasa, said in the post.