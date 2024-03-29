BUNKER JOBS: Fuel Operations Analyst

by Ship & Bunker News Team

JOB SUMMARY

Fuel Operations Analyst, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, is responsible for the analysis, processes and procedures in fulfilling the goals and objectives of the Fuel Purchasing function primarily related to fuel operations and bunker planning as well as regulatory compliance monitoring. This role will collaborate with suppliers, ports, government authorities to obtain product or service information such as price, availability, delivery schedule, maritime safety/security requirements. Responsible for the short term planning and strategizing of petroleum products for their specified regions. Fuel Operations Analyst will source, negotiate, and procure goods/services for various commodity requests.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Responsible for daily fuel operations for specified fleet.

Receive requests from shipboard or shoreside customers while validating accuracy of specifications/ requirement.

Seek and offer alternatives for cost savings and timely delivery of goods/services. Manage supplier pool and works on special projects.

Manage supplier performance to ensure consistent service, high quality and low costs of goods/services.

Formulate highly sophisticated procurement and negotiation strategy based on multiple and very volatile variables that drive crude and petroleum markets. Negotiate contractual premia, transportation and delivery schedule based on advanced economic order quantity concepts as well as compatibility of specific bunker products.

Responsible for developing and maintaining highly complex financial derivatives modelling.

Perform complex price analysis of multiple parameters, such as regional fuel price differentials, freight, fuel energy content, Sulphur.

Responsible for content and implementation of Environmentally Compliant Fuel Sourcing Operating Procedures for entire fleet.

Design, implement, manage and monitor procurement reporting systems to meet company requirements.

Responsible for content and implementation of Fuel Purchasing Standard Operating Procedures for entire fleet.

Perform adjustments to fuel orders and vessels consumption based on operating conditions and actual fuel specifications.

Perform frequent sourcing and operations reviews on assigned vessels to ensure correct sourcing decision has been made based on chemical fuel content and/or consumption.

Work closely with Marine Operations to meet monthly and quarterly financial and environmental objectives.

Performs other job-related functions as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS

DEGREE TYPE: Bachelor's Degree

FIELD(S) OF STUDY: Supply Chain Management, Finance, Marine Engineering, Business related fields.

EXPERIENCE: Minimum 2 years' experience in an operations or logistics role. Experience working with global petroleum and bunkers supply. Previous exposure to Platts, Argus, and Bunker world oil pricing services preferred. Marine industry experience preferred.

COMPETENCIES/SKILLS

Understanding of fuel blending and freight economics, global refining markets.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with multiple projects and priorities.

Negotiation and analytical skills required.

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to communicate in a multicultural environment with all levels of employees and management.

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office products, specifically Excel.

Ability to write reports, business correspondence, and procedure manuals.

Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from suppliers and all levels of staff and management, both shipboard and shoreside.

Knowledge of various environmental regulations around the globe as well as the ability to effectively communicate with regulatory agencies such as EPA, IMO, EU Environmental Agency, ISO.

Ability to solve problems and deal with many variables where limited standardization exists.

Moderate level knowledge of uniform commercial code and company standard terms and conditions.

Readers interested in this position can learn more and apply by clicking here.