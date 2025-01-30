Core Power Plans Floating Nuclear Plant to Power US Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The floating nuclear plant could produce emission-free electricity to power terminal cranes, port equipment, and heavy trucks and vehicles at a port. Image Credit: Core Power

Nuclear technology firm Core Power is seeking to develop a floating nuclear plant to generate electricity to power US ports.

The company has collaborated with the engineering firm Glosten to develop the operational concept and design of the floating nuclear plant, Core Power said in a statement on its website.

Additionally, Glosten will establish a regulatory pathway, manage site approvals, and identify a supply chain for the fabrication and installation of the floating plant.

Core Power's floating nuclear power plant concept is a nearshore solution featuring a barge-based nuclear plant with electrical grid integrations and other operational support.

It is easily transportable and can generate 175 GWh of electricity annually, Core Power said.

This project could also pave the way for the future development of nuclear-powered commercial ships. While nuclear energy has been used in naval vessels, its adoption in commercial shipping has been hindered by regulatory and safety concerns.

Mikal Bøe, CEO of Core Power, told Ship & Bunker last year that he expects the first orders of vessels equipped with nuclear reactors before the end of this decade.