Shell Hires Americas Bunker Buyer in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Sergi Calls / LinkedIn

Global energy producer Shell has hired a new bunker buyer for the Americas in Houston.

Sergi Calls has joined Shell as Americas bunker buyer in Houston as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn account on Wednesday.

Calls was previously bunker purchase manager for shipping company TORM in Houston from December 2022 to this month.

He had earlier served as a bunker trader for Scorpio Group from 2020 to 2022, and as a junior bunker broker for Cockett Group in Florida from 2017 to 2020.

TORM advertised in early December that it was seeking to hire a new bunker purchase manager in Houston.