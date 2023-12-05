Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Torm Seeks Bunker Purchase Manager in Houston
Tuesday December 5, 2023
The role is based in the company's Houston office. Image Credit: Torm
Tanker firm Torm is seeking to hire a bunker purchase manager in Houston.
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of buying or selling bunkers in the Americas, it said in a job advertisement on Linkedin last week.
The new hire will report to the company's head of bunker purchasing, and will work with two other employees in Copenhagen and Singapore.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Optimization of TCE results through optimization of the total cost of bunkering with a special focus on all vessels calling ports in North and South America
- Development and contract management of any bunker purchase contracts
- Handling possible bunker disputes and claims and pursuing new business opportunities in the bunker market
- Coordination of all matters with the Technical Division and Tanker Operations in connection with bunker purchase and bunker delivery
- Implement new industry rules and regulation relevant to the Bunkers department
- Develop and maintain statistics, benchmarks and quality reports
