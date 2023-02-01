Brazilian Bunker Supplier Launches Rio Grande Physical Supply

The firm launched LSMGO sales at the Southern Brazilian port as of February 1. File Image / Pixabay

Brazilian bunker supplier Ipiranga Produtos de Petróleo has launched a new marine fuels physical supply operation at the southern port of Rio Grande.

The company has deployed the barge CD Leblon for bunker supply at Rio Grande, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The barge has 1,390 mt of VLSFO capacity and 145 mt of MGO capacity.

The firm launched LSMGO sales as of February 1, and aims to start VLSFO deliveries in the near future, but with no fixed deadline yet, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

For more information and to request quotes from the firm, contact bunker@ultra.com.br .