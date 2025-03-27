Ipiranga to Restart Barge Operations in Rio Grande After Six-Month Pause

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ipiranga estimates a monthly bunker demand of 30,000 mt in Rio Grande. File Image / Pixabay

Brazilian fuel distributor Ipiranga will restart barge operations in the Brazilian port of Rio Grande starting next month.

The company told Ship & Bunker that its bunker vessel Guaratan has been undergoing maintenance since October 2024 and is now set to resume operations from April 1.

"Since October 2024, Ipiranga has continued its bunker operations, maintaining supply via ex-pipe in [Liquid Bulk Pier] Rio Grande, Felipe Wynne, bunker trader at Ipiranga, told Ship & Bunker.

"In April, the operation is resuming with both barge and ex-pipe supply in Rio Grande, reinforcing Ipiranga's strategic positioning in the region and offering more options to customers."

Ipiranga estimates a monthly bunker demand of 30,000 mt in Rio Grande for 2025.

"This significant volume reflects the intense movement of ships and the strategic importance of the port for maritime trade in southern Brazil."

The Guaratan can carry 3,500 mt of VLSFO and 800 m3 of LSMGO.

Currently, the firm has no plans to expand to other Brazilian ports.

"Not at this moment.

"We are focused on resuming operations in Rio Grande, a strategic region for Ipiranga," Wynne noted.

Ipiranga began its bunker supply operations with a barge in Rio Grande in 2023.