Quadrise Emulsion Fuels to Be Produced in Utah

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Under the deal Quadrise will provide its support to set up the facility over at least two years. File Image / Pixabay

Emulsion fuels firm Quadrise has signed a deal for its processes to be used at a production facility in Utah.

The firm has signed a site licence and supply agreement with Valkor Technologies for its MSAR and bioMSAR processes to be used at one of the firm's heavy oil facilities in Utah, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Under the deal Quadrise will provide engineering and process design and commissioning services, site operations and compliance support and project development support services for at least two years.

The deal envisages MSAR production of at least 40 mt per hour.

"We're delighted to move on to this exciting new phase of collaboration with Valkor and to have signed this conditional Site License and Supply Agreement," Jason Miles, CEO of Quadrise, said in the statement.

"We both share the vision that the low sulphur, lower carbon MSAR and bioMSAR fuels that will be produced in Utah from heavy sweet oil will offer compelling solutions for clients across the industrial and marine sectors as the pace of decarbonisation advances."

Quadrise uses its MSAR technology to emulsify bunker fuels with water, producing a fuel with lower emissions by mass. The firm's bioMSAR process works on a similar principle, but with bio-feedstocks added to deliver further GHG savings.