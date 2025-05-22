BUNKER JOBS: Royal Caribbean Seeks Fuel Finance Director in Miami

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cruise firm Royal Caribbean Group is seeking to hire a fuel finance director in Miami.

The company is looking for candidates with at least 10 years of experience, including three to four years of experience in a senior leadership role, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for Managing and Assisting with the Development of the Fuel Consumption, Expense and Hedging Plan for Royal Caribbean Group’s brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. Engage with each Brands’ Finance Department and generate accurate financial reports for Senior Executives to review on a weekly/monthly basis.

Manage and Analyze the Fleet’s Operational Variances. Work closely and assist the Marine Operations, Corporate Planning, Accounting, Treasury, Decarbonization and Supply Chain departments with Bunker related operational explanations.

Lead and Direct Frequent Ad Hoc Analysis / Updates requested by Upper Management. Provide guidance related to Bunker impact because of potential operational changes.

Manage and assist in developing Annual Fuel Consumption Plan - By Leg and Voyage. Lead, review and have consistent alignment of Fuel Plan with Deployment and Onboard officers.

Collaborate with Chief Engineers and Captains when leading energy optimization projects and fuel planning.

Lead maintenance and updates related to ship specific fuel speed curves and fuel consumption mix required in the fuel planning process.

Analyze fleet’s performance and report findings to marine operations to drive change throughout the organization; engage performance review with ship managers and fleet directors.

Supervise and lead updates on Global Sulfur IMO regulation, Strategic Deployment Model, Long Range Consumption Plan and Green House Gas Plan.

Oversee the design, development, and implementation of digital tools that allow business users to efficiently manage and optimize bunker expense.

Supervise the maintenance and developmental enhancements of the existing Fuel Forecasting Management tool. Envision and guides new system features and functionality to make existing digital tools more efficient and user-friendly.

Leverage analytical and technical tools and techniques to analyze data sets and develop custom models / solutions to uncover trends, patterns, and insights in the data.

Automate data collection and mandate tasks that feed our internal forecasting tools and energy reports.

Review communication and presentation material prepared by direct reports before submission to executives.

Collaborate with deployment team on current and forward-looking assumptions, including a more detailed long-term blocking scheduled with proper fuel assumptions.

Responsible for gathering data for yearly Carbon Disclosure reporting in conjunction with Environmental and ESG Team.

Review and validate deployment Data integrity - region changes, missing distances, discrepancies in speeds.

Set AEP Scrubber utilization targets for weekly reporting to marine and executive leadership.

Responsible for forecasting, analyzing, and tracking Carbon Intensity Indicators for the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands.

Responsible for consolidating and vetting all assumptions and inputs from all key departments in charge of decarbonization levers and have all inputs flow through the Fuel Plan out to 2030 across Forecast (Monthly Cadence), Plan and Long-Range Models (Quarterly+ Cadence).

Responsible for EU Carbon tax forecasting, planning and long-range planning.

Unique in that the effectiveness and success of this position depends significantly on the articulated support the Director, Finance Fuel defines and garners from all other functional leads within the organization.

Ensure contractual integrity and compliance requirements.

Serves as a strategic visionary on utilization of technology as an enabler for speed, control, efficiency, and cost control.

Prepare and present formal project updates and presentations to Executives for all brands.

Provide variance analysis reports to Accounting, Finance and Corporate Planning by brand on Volume, Fuel Mix, Rate, Swaps and Miscellaneous accounts.

Perform sensitivity analysis based on forward looking speculation and scenarios.

Review and validate new swaps trades and their impact to current plan along with data engineer.

Responsible for consolidating Bunker Expense reporting for quarterly earnings call and other financial disclosures.

