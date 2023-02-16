BUNKER JOBS: Glander Seeks Trader in Montreal

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday February 16, 2023

Marine fuel trading firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Montreal.

The company is looking for candidates with a relevant degree and one or two years of experience, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Responsible for purchase, sale and supply of fuel and lube oil within the shipping industry with own client portfolio
  • Initiate contact with new clients and establish good relationships
  • Expand and nurture existing customer relationships
  • Negotiate prices and deliver services based on agreed terms
  • Identify business opportunities and support business development activities
  • Understand customer requirements, provide guidance, and close deals

