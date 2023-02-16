BUNKER JOBS: Glander Seeks Trader in Montreal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Glander's Montreal office. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Marine fuel trading firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Montreal.

The company is looking for candidates with a relevant degree and one or two years of experience, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for purchase, sale and supply of fuel and lube oil within the shipping industry with own client portfolio

Initiate contact with new clients and establish good relationships

Expand and nurture existing customer relationships

Negotiate prices and deliver services based on agreed terms

Identify business opportunities and support business development activities

Understand customer requirements, provide guidance, and close deals

For more information, click here.