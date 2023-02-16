Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Glander Seeks Trader in Montreal
Thursday February 16, 2023
The role is based in Glander's Montreal office. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering
Marine fuel trading firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Montreal.
The company is looking for candidates with a relevant degree and one or two years of experience, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Responsible for purchase, sale and supply of fuel and lube oil within the shipping industry with own client portfolio
- Initiate contact with new clients and establish good relationships
- Expand and nurture existing customer relationships
- Negotiate prices and deliver services based on agreed terms
- Identify business opportunities and support business development activities
- Understand customer requirements, provide guidance, and close deals
