Vitol Bunkers Adds Offshore Location to US Gulf Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vitol is expanding its supply operation in the US. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Vitol Bunkers has added its first offshore location to its physical supply operation in the US Gulf and Caribbean.

The company has added the barge Mt Morholmen to serve customers in the US Gulf offshore market. it said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The move will allow Vitol to sell to deep-draft vessels in the region for the first time.

"This highly specialised barge is equipped with a manoeuvrable fender system offering our customers operational safety and protection for their vessels during delivery," the company said in the statement.

"This demonstrates our commitment to ensuring our bunkering operations conform to the highest international safety standards."