BUNKER JOBS: Cockett Seeks Bunker Operations Administrator in Florida

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group is seeking to hire a bunker trading operations administrator in Palm Beach.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree, fluent English and preferably experience in oil re-selling operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

New vendor on-boarding

Maintain the up-to-date monthly prices

Refresh the ancillary costs to each location and the statutory charges

Assistance to the team in the smooth execution of deliveries / operations

Following-up on invoicing and payments

Acting as an interface between commercial team and post fixture/payments/credit

Preparation of documentation and assisting traders in executing deliveries / operations

Acting as an interface between the supplier and customer

Liaison and coordination with internal and external stakeholder

