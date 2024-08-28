Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Cockett Seeks Bunker Operations Administrator in Florida
Wednesday August 28, 2024
Global marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group is seeking to hire a bunker trading operations administrator in Palm Beach.
The company is looking for candidates with a degree, fluent English and preferably experience in oil re-selling operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- New vendor on-boarding
- Maintain the up-to-date monthly prices
- Refresh the ancillary costs to each location and the statutory charges
- Assistance to the team in the smooth execution of deliveries / operations
- Following-up on invoicing and payments
- Acting as an interface between commercial team and post fixture/payments/credit
- Preparation of documentation and assisting traders in executing deliveries / operations
- Acting as an interface between the supplier and customer
- Liaison and coordination with internal and external stakeholder
