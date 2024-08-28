BUNKER JOBS: Cockett Seeks Bunker Operations Administrator in Florida

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday August 28, 2024

Global marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group is seeking to hire a bunker trading operations administrator in Palm Beach.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree, fluent English and preferably experience in oil re-selling operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • New vendor on-boarding
  • Maintain the up-to-date monthly prices
  • Refresh the ancillary costs to each location and the statutory charges
  • Assistance to the team in the smooth execution of deliveries / operations
  • Following-up on invoicing and payments
  • Acting as an interface between commercial team and post fixture/payments/credit
  • Preparation of documentation and assisting traders in executing deliveries / operations
  • Acting as an interface between the supplier and customer
  • Liaison and coordination with internal and external stakeholder

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com