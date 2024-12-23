UET Marine Senior Managing Partner Steps Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A senior managing partner at US Gulf bunker supplier UET Marine has stepped down from his role at the company.

Houston-based Robert Love has stepped down as senior managing partner of UET Marine as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Love has taken on the role of vice president of marine logistics at marine transportation and logistics firm TradeWinds Marine LLC.

He had worked for UET since October 2023. Before that he worked for Gulf Coast Fuel Supply LLC from 2021 to 2023, for American Eagle Tankers from 2010 to 2021 and for Caribbean Fuelings from 2007 to 2010.