Miami Lands EPA Grant for Cold-ironing Facility

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Downtown Miami. File Image / Pixabay.

The port of Miami on the eastern seaboard of the United States has secured a Federal governement grant towards developing cold-ironing facilities at the port.

According to regional news provider the Miami Herald, the port has got the green light for a $2 million grant fro the Environmental Protection Agency to build a cold-ironing facility at the port.

The county will make up the difference to fund the $10.7 million facility. The shore power connection will be active at the Carnival Cruise Line Terminal F by October 2023, according to the report.

Shore power, which is also known as cold ironing, is seen as an effective way of minimising emissions from ships. It is seen as particulary relevant for cruise ports as these ships often need to keep power running while docked.