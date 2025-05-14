TFG Marine Launches Jamaica Bunkering Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm will supply at Kingston and on the north coast of Jamaica in partnership with local supplier Scott Petroleum from June 1. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine has launched a new physical supply operation in Jamaica.

The firm will supply at Kingston and on the north coast of Jamaica in partnership with local supplier Scott Petroleum from June 1, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The operation will source VLSFO, HSFO and LSMGO from Petrojam's Kingston refinery, making deliveries with a barge operated by Scott Petroleum.

"We're very happy to be setting up in Jamaica," Kenneth Dam, head of bunkering at TFG Marine, said in the post.

"It's a strategic location with strong demand and teaming up with Scott Petroleum means that we can hit the ground running with an existing reliable, well-run operation.

"We're looking forward to bringing TFG Marine's global expertise and fuel supply innovation to the Caribbean, and to raising the standard of service for marine fuel customers across the region."

Scott Petroleum was previously working with World Fuel Services on bunker supply in Jamaica, launching a partnership in 2023.