TFG Marine Starts Los Angeles Bunker Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Los Angeles: West Coast port. File Image / Pixabay.

Physical bunker supplier TFG Marine has started supplying fuel to ships at the port of Los Angeles on the US West Coast, the company has said on Linkedin.

The low sulphur marine gasoil is on offer to vessels is Emissions Control Area-compliant with monthly fuel sales at the port standing at around 3,000 metric tonnes, according to the company's website.

The range of fuels at the port for sale to ships is expected to increase as the company's "California-visiting customer base grows", the firm added on social media.

TFG Marine is joint venture between commodities trading house Trafigura and shipping firms Frontline and Golden Ocean.