Canada: Algoma Orders Methonal-ready Newbuilds

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Algoma: Canadian shipping company. File Image / Pixabay.

Canadian short-sea shipping company Algoma Central Corporation has ordered two, ice-class product tankers from a South Korean shipyard at a cost of C$127 million ($96m).

The ships, which will be chartered to Irving Oil to deliver to ports along the east coast of north America, will be able to use methanol as bunker fuel and use shore power. Delivery is expected in the first quarter of 2025.

In addition to the above, the ships will have an eco-friendly optimised ice class 1B design, according to the company.

Algoma's aim is to be operationally net-zero by 2050 "across all business units with fuel-efficient vessels, innovative technology and alternate fuels", the company said.